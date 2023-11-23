Celtics bounce back to beat Bucks; Magic sink Nuggets

Jaylen Brown scored 26 points as the Boston Celtics got back to winning ways with a 119-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in their top-of-the-table NBA Eastern Conference clash on Wednesday.

The Celtics had kissed goodbye to a six-game winning streak on Monday after crashing to an upset defeat against the lowly ranked Charlotte Hornets.

But Boston ensured there was no chance of a repeat against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the visiting Bucks in Wednesday’s game at the TD Garden, taking control of the contest in the first quarter to clinch a wire-to-wire win.

The Celtics were in charge after jumping out to an early 10-0 lead, and although the Bucks rallied in the fourth quarter to get within single digits, Boston regrouped and closed out the win.

Brown received scoring support from Jayson Tatum, who finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points on a night when no fewer than seven Boston players posted double-digit points totals as the Celtics preserved their unbeaten home record to improve to 12-3.

“Just a team effort. We bounced back and regrouped from the last game,” Tatum told ESPN after the win.

“Sometimes you need to lose a game to regroup and regain focus. I love the way we started the game. They made a run late, they’re a good team — but I liked the way way we responded in the fourth quarter.”

In other games on Wednesday, the in-form Orlando Magic took down the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets 124-119.

Franz Wagner (27) and Paolo Banchero (23) combined for 50 points as Orlando overcame a nine-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to outscore Denver 42-31 in the final frame to seal victory.

Nikola Jokic led the Denver scoring with a 30-point triple double that included 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

In Minneapolis, the Minnesota Timberwolves maintained their recent run of good form with a 112-99 defeat of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 31 points while Karl-Anthony Towns added 23 points with 11 rebounds and three assists.

A Sixers line-up missing NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid (hip injury) were always chasing the game after shipping 37 points in the first quarter alone.

In Atlanta meanwhile, Trae Young poured in 43 points for the Hawks in a 147-145 overtime thriller against the Brooklyn Nets.

Young appeared locked in a personal duel with the Net’s Mikal Bridges for most of the game.

Bridges finished with a career-high 45 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, but Young rattled in 14 points in overtime to seal Atlanta’s win.

In San Antonio meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points in a triumphant return to his former club, helping the Clips to a 109-102 victory.

French star Victor Wembanyama led San Antonio’s scorers with 22 points.

The game featured an unusual incident in the second quarter, with San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich grabbing a courtside microphone to appeal to Spurs fans to stop booing former player Leonard.

“Excuse me for a second — please stop all the booing, let these guys play, and show a little class,” Popovich barked at the crowd as Leonard lined up a free throw.

“It’s not who we are — knock off the booing.”