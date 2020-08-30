Cebu Pacific releases updated list of flights for September

(Eagle News)–Cebu Pacific has released its updated list of flights for September.

The budget carrier said the following international and domestic flights will be operational until September 30:

Domestic

Luzon

Manila-Cauayan-Manila 4x weekly (Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun)

Manila-Legazpi-Manila 1x daily

Manila-Masbate-Manila 3x weekly (Mon/Wed/Fri), starting September 14

Manila-Naga-Manila 4x weekly (Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun)

Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila 2x weekly (Mon/Thu)

Manila-San Jose-Manila 2x weekly (Tue/Sat)

Cebu-Clark-Cebu 1x weekly (Tue)

Visayas

Manila-Bacolod 2x weekly (Tue/Thu), starting September 8

Bacolod -Manila 3x weekly (Tue/Thu/Sun), starting September 6

Manila-Cebu-Manila 10x weekly

Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila 3x weekly (Tue/Thu/Sat), starting September 1

Manila-Dumaguete-Manila 2x weekly (Wed/Thu)

Manila-Iloilo 1x weekly (Tue)

Iloilo-Manila 3x weekly (Tue/Thu/Sat)

Manila-Kalibo-Manila 2x weekly (Wed/Sat)

Manila-Roxas 1x weekly (Thu), until August 29

Manila-Tacloban-Manila 2x daily

Cebu-Bacolod-Cebu 1x weekly (Tue), starting September 8

Mindanao

Manila-Butuan-Manila 4x weekly (Mon/Wed/Fri/Sun)

Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila 18x weekly

Manila-Cotabato-Manila 1x daily, except August 30

Manila-Davao-Manila 2x weekly (Mon/Wed)

Manila-Dipolog-Manila 1x daily

Manila-General Santos-Manila 2x weekly (Mon/Thu), starting September 7

Manila-Ozamiz-Manila 3x weekly (Tue/Thu/Sat)

Manila-Pagadian-Manila 10x weekly

Manila-Zamboanga-Manila 2x weekly (Wed/Fri)

Cebu-Davao-Cebu 1x weekly (Tue)

Cebu-Cagayan de Oro-Cebu 1x weekly (Wed), starting September 2

Cebu-Zamboanga-Cebu 1x weekly (Sat), starting September 5

International

Manila-Dubai 2x weekly (Thu/Sun)

Dubai-Manila 2x weekly (Mon/Fri)

Manila-Incheon (Seoul)* 1x weekly (Thu)

Osaka-Manila* 1x weekly (Fri), starting September 4

Tokyo(Narita)-Manila* 1x weekly (Thu)

Manila-Nagoya-Manila* 1x weekly (Tue), starting September 1

Manila–Singapore* 1x weekly (Wed), starting August 26; 2x weekly (Thu/Sat), starting September 3

Singapore-Manila* 1x weekly (Thu) starting August 27; 2x weekly (Fri/Sun), starting September 4

Manila-Taipei 2x weekly (Wed/Fri), starting September 16

Taipei-Manila 2x weekly (Thu/Sat), starting September 17

All flights that are not on the list are cancelled, the airline said.

It said those with an asterisk are flights subjected to government approval.

Cebu Pacific urged guests to choose destinations that are closest to their residences to be able to comply with directives from local authorities.

Passengers, it said, may be asked to provide their complete addresses prior to the travel date.

“Providing inaccurate information may result in denied boarding of the flight,” Cebu Pacific said.