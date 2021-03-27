Cebu Pacific cancels several domestic flights

(Eagle News) — Cebu Pacific has cancelled several domestic flights in compliance with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases’ ban on non-essential travel into and outside the NCR Plus bubble.

According to the airline company, the following flights until April 4 are cancelled:

Affected guests may choose to rebook within 90 days, store credits to a 2-year travel fund or refund, the airline said.

It added, however, that a refund may take up to seven months from the date of request due to the volume of requests.

Affected passengers may choose their selected option online through http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight until 30 days from date of departure.

“CEB permanently removed Change Fees earlier this month,” the airline said.

“We will continue to provide updates as necessary,” it added.

NCR Plus is composed of Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Bulacan.