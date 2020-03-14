Cebu Pacific cancels flights to and from M. Manila from March 15 to April 14

(Eagle News)–Cebu Pacific has cancelled its flights to and from Metro Manila.

CebuPac said the cancelled flights are from March 15 to April 14 and were “in line with the Philippine government directive for a community quarantine over Metro Manila to contain the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19).”

Passengers on cancelled flights can choose from any of these options, CebuPac said:

-Travel ahead of original schedule on flights until March 14, 2020, free of charge (subject to space availability)

-Rebook the flight, with change fees and fare difference waived.

-Store the full value of the ticket in a Travel Fund. This is valid for 180 days and can be used to book any Cebu Pacific flight within the next 12 months

-Get a full refund

Passengers on all Cebu Pacific flights until April 30, 2020 who wish to rebook or cancel their flights have the following options, CebuPac said:

Free Rebooking

Travel Fund – Put the full cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund. The Travel Fund can be redeemed within 180 days and can be used for bookings as far as 12 months out

The community quarantine on Metro Manila will start on Sunday, March 15.