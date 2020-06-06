Metro

Cebu Pacific cancels flights between General Santos, Manila effective Saturday, June 6

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News)–Cebu Pacific has cancelled several of its flights effective Saturday, June 6.

In an advisory, the airline said the  following  are cancelled until further notice:

5J 995 Manila-General Santos
5J 996 General Santos-Manila

Cebu Pacific said the cancellation was “due to restrictions imposed by the local government of General Santos City.”

“Passengers on these cancelled flights may choose to either rebook, get a full refund or put the cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund,” Cebu Pacific said.

The airline said they can manage their bookings online via the website, http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight.

“This is a developing situation and as such, flight schedules may change. We may add or cancel flights depending on conditions in a locality,” Cebu Pacific added.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade has said domestic flights are allowed for as long as there was approval from the local government unit concerned.

 

 

Related Posts