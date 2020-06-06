Cebu Pacific cancels flights between General Santos, Manila effective Saturday, June 6

(Eagle News)–Cebu Pacific has cancelled several of its flights effective Saturday, June 6.

In an advisory, the airline said the following are cancelled until further notice:

5J 995 Manila-General Santos

5J 996 General Santos-Manila

Cebu Pacific said the cancellation was “due to restrictions imposed by the local government of General Santos City.”

“Passengers on these cancelled flights may choose to either rebook, get a full refund or put the cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund,” Cebu Pacific said.

The airline said they can manage their bookings online via the website, http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight.

“This is a developing situation and as such, flight schedules may change. We may add or cancel flights depending on conditions in a locality,” Cebu Pacific added.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade has said domestic flights are allowed for as long as there was approval from the local government unit concerned.