(Eagle News) — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has died.

Labella was 70 years old.

According to media reports quoting Labella’s son, Jaypee, the mayor died due to septic shock secondary to pneumonia.

He had reportedly been confined in the Perpetual Succour Hospital for 23 days before he died.

Before serving as mayor, Labella was the city’s vice mayor for two terms.