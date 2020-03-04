Cayetano: House to start hearings on bills seeking to renew franchise of ABS-CBN on March 10

(Eagle News) — The House of Representatives will start on March 10 its hearings on the pending bills seeking to renew the legislative franchise of ABS-CBN Corporation, according to House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano.

Cayetano, on Wednesday, March 4, said that the first hearing to be conducted by the House Committee on Legislative Franchises next Tuesday, will set ground rules on the proceedings.

The ABS-CBN legislative franchise is set to expire on May 4, 2020. A renewal of its franchise would give it another 25 years to operate.

Cayetano had earlier maintained that he wants the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to grant a provisional authority to the media giant so it could operate as Congress hears the various bills seeeking the renewal of its franchise.

The House of Representatives earlier said that the hearings on the ABS-CBN franchise renewal could start in May or August.

The hearings on March 10 will be done before Congress’ scheduled break.