CAVITEX toll to increase starting August 21

(Eagle News)–The Manila-Cavite Expressway will increase its toll starting Monday, August 21.

According to the expressway’s management, the following rates will be implemented at Cavitex R1 (Parañaque toll plaza) and R1 Extension (Kawit toll plaza):

CAVITEX R1 (Parañaque Toll Plaza)

Class 1 – P35.00

Class 2 – P70.00

Class 3- P104.00

CAVITEX R1 Extension (Kawit Toll Plaza)

Class 1 – P73.00

Class 2 – P146.00

Class 3- P219.00

The increases were approved by the Toll Regulatory Board following a 2017 toll petition filed by Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation (CIC) and joint-venture partner Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA).

“The increase in toll rates helps in maintaining a safe and high-quality expressway for our motorists,” the management added.

The management said CIC and joint venture partner PRA will also reactivate the Abante Card program for Class 1 and Class 2 PUV drivers and operators.

“It will allow them to continue to enjoy the old toll rates for a period of three months through a rebate program,” it said.