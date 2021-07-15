Cavitex shoulder lane to be temporarily closed for construction of new LRT-1 Cavite extension station: DOTr

(Eagle News) — The Cavitex southbound shoulder lane in front of PITX will be temporarily closed starting Saturday, July 17.

The Department of Transportation said this was to pave the way for the building of the Asiaworld Station of the LRT-1 Cavite extension.

The DOTr said there will, however, be no lane closure on the carriageway of Cavitex going to the south.

Motorists, however, were advised to slow down and take precautions as there will be equipment and vehicles onsite for the construction.

Traffic signage is installed in the area, to guide motorists, the DOTr said.

“In light of this, we ask for everyone’s understanding, cooperation and patience,” it added.