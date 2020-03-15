Cavite confirms second COVID-19 case

(Eagle News)–Cavite on Sunday, March 15, confirmed its second case of the 2019 coronavirus disease.

In a Facebook post, Gov. Jonvic Remulla said the patient was a medical practitioner.

He said the patient, who is confined in a private hospital in Silang, was the apparent result of a community transmission.

“Covid is here in Cavite. The possibilities of community transmission is very high. Please stay at home as much as possible,” Remulla said.

Earlier, Remulla said the province’s first confirmed COVID-19 case, a seaman who passed through Narita, Japan from Imus, was in stable condition.

The Philippines has confirmed 111 COVID-19 cases, with at least eight fatalities.