Cavaliers’ Thompson suspended 25 games for doping: NBA

Written by AV Mendoza on

CLEVELAND, OHIO – JANUARY 17: Bobby Portis #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers battle for a loose ball during the second half at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Bucks 135-95. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Jason Miller/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jason Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson has been given a 25-game suspension after testing positive for banned drugs, the NBA said on Tuesday.

An NBA statement said Thompson had been suspended without pay after traces of the growth hormone ibutamoren and bodybuilding supplement SARM LGD-4033 were found in his system.

Thompson will start his suspension on Wednesday when Cleveland face the Milwaukee Bucks on the road.

Thompson, 32, is in his second spell at Cleveland after rejoining the team from the Los Angeles Lakers last year.

Thompson spent nine seasons in Cleveland from 2011-2020, helping the team win an NBA championship in the 2015-2016 season.

Stints with Boston, Sacramento, Indiana, Chicago and Los Los Angeles followed before he rejoined the Cavaliers last September in a one-year deal.