Canceled flights on Tuesday, Aug. 29

(Eagle News) — Several flights for Tuesday, Aug. 29, were canceled due to unfavorable weather conditions.

According to the Manila International Airport Authority, these are:

CebGo (DG)

DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 504/505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

PAL Express (2P)

2P 2905/2906 Manila-Antique-Manila

2P 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said Typhoon “Goring” has maintained its strength as it moves towards Luzon Strait.

The northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands is under Signal no. 3.