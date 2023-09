(Eagle News)–Several flights were canceled on Sunday, Sept. 3, due to bad weather.

The Manila International Airport Authority said the following are covered by the cancelation:

AirAsia PH (Z2)

Z2 808/809 Manila-Shenzhen-Manila

Philippine Airlines (PR)

PR 894/895 Manila-Taipei-Manila

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 1 remain hoisted over parts of Luzon as “Hanna” slightly intensified.