Canceled flights for Sunday, Feb. 19

(Eagle News)–Several flights on Sunday, Feb. 19, were canceled due to the bad weather.

The Manila International Airport Authority said the following are covered by the cancelation:

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 192/193 Manila-Cauayan-Manila

5J 508/509 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

CebGo (DG)

DG 6113/6114 Manila-Naga-Manila

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country.

It said these were due to localized thunderstorms, an LPA off Surigao del Norte, and the northeast monsoon.