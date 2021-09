MADRID, Spain (AFP) — Lava from the erupting volcano on La Palma reached the ocean on Tuesday night, the Canary Islands Volcanic Institute (Involcan) said, raising the fear of toxic gases being released.

“The lava flow has reached the sea at Playa Nueva,” Involcan said on its Twitter account. The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on 19 September.

