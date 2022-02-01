Canada’s PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

By Thomas I. Likness

Eagle News Service

(Eagle News) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trudeau said on Twitter, “I’m feeling fine — and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines.”

Trudeau, who is 50, has been in isolation since last Thursday when one of his children tested positive for the infection.

A second child of his has now also tested positive.

“It’s a challenge that my family and I are facing, but there’s nothing unusual or special about it,” Trudeau told a news conference. “It’s a challenge too many Canadians, and people around the world, know all too well.”

He urged Canadians to get immunized.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind Canadians to please get vaccinated,” he said.

For security reasons, Trudeau and his family are staying at an undisclosed location as protests continue on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

(Eagle News Service)