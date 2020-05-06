Canada says immigrants welcome after pandemic

Eagle News — Canadian Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino, spoke to a group of immigration lawyers stating that once the pandemic is over, Canada will remain open to immigrants. “Immigration is an economic driver that we rely on” says Mendicino. He also says that immgration is the key to economic recovery in Canada.

Mendicino further explains that the need for people to migrate to Canada helps with population. “Canada’s birth rate is too low. There just aren’t enough people to fill the jobs of those retiring. Not enough people born here.”

And he’s not wrong. According to 2018 Annual Report to Parliament on Immigration

With an ageing population and low fertility rates, immigration plays an important role in ensuring that Canada’s population and labour force continue to grow. Given that immigrant newcomers are, on average, younger than the Canadian-born population, immigration can help mitigate some of the challenges of an ageing demographic. In addition, immigration to Canada is a tool that can help to lessen the decline of Canada’s worker-to-retiree ratio. In 2012, the worker-to-retiree ratio was 4.2 to 1; projections put that ratio at 2 to 1 by 2036.

While many jobs can be filled by Canadians, gaps remain. Immigration helps to provide workers to satisfy labour market needs which, in turn, stimulates economic growth. Recent projections indicate that existing labour shortages, particularly in health, sciences, skilled trades, transport and equipment, are expected to persist into the future. Immigration also helps to meet specific regional labour market needs, especially through Provincial Nominee programs.

And it’s through various immigration programs of Canada, that make the country so appealing to foreigners looking to relocate.

But just like with everything else, we’ll see what life has in store after the pandemic.