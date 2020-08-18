International, North America

Canada finance official announces his resignation


(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 18, 2020 Canada’s Finance Minister Bill Morneau speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario. – Canada’s finance minister, Bill Morneau, announced his resignation on August 17, 2020, on the heels of an ethics scandal and amid a reported split with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over pandemic spending. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP)

OTTAWA, Canada (AFP) — Canada’s finance minister, Bill Morneau, announced his resignation Monday, on the heels of an ethics scandal and amid a reported split with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over pandemic spending.

“As we move to the next phase of our fight against the pandemic and pave the road towards economic recovery, we must recognize that this process will take many years, it’s the right time for a new finance minister to deliver on that plan for the long and challenging road ahead,” Morneau told a news conference.

“That’s why I’ll be stepping down as finance minister, and a member of Parliament,” he said.

