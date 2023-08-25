Caloy Loyzaga inducted into FIBA Hall of Fame

Philippine basketball legend Caloy Loyzaga was posthumously inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame on Wednesday night. The ceremony took place at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila in Pasay City, Philippines.

Loyzaga was joined by a group of 12 other legendary players and coaches, including former NBA star Yao Ming. Loyzaga’s children, Chito and Joey Loyzaga, and his sisters, actress Bing Loyzaga, Teresa Loyzaga, and Carmen Loyzaga accepted the award on his behalf.

Loyzaga was a dominant force in Philippine basketball during his playing career. He was a member of the Philippine team that won the bronze medal at the 1954 FIBA World Cup, the best finish by an Asian country in tournament history. He was also a 10-time PBA MVP and a 13-time PBA champion.

Loyzaga was inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the game of basketball. Caloy Loyzaga, who died at the age of 85, is the first Filipino basketball player to be inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame.

