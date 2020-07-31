Caloocan gov’t: Barangay 142 on total lockdown, Caloocan City Medical Center-South temporarily closed starting Aug. 1

(Eagle News) — Barangay 142 in Caloocan City will be under a total lockdown, while Caloocan City Medical Center-South will be temporarily closed again starting August 1.

Mayor Oscar Malapitan said the lockdown in the barangay and the temporary closure of the hospital, including the emergency room, which will start at 12:01 a.m., was due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases there.

So far, Malapitan said 28 people in the barangay while 61 hospital personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

The lockdown will end at 11:59 p.m. of Aug. 7, while the temporary closure of the hospital ends at 11:59 p.m. of Aug. 14.

He said the public could avail of the medical services of the Out-Patient Department located in the Old City Hall Plaza and in the Caloocan City North Medical Center.

According to Malapitan, contact tracing is ongoing.