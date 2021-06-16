California fully reopens

It’s official, the Golden State has fully reopened. What does this mean? In Sacramento, bureau chief Angel Membrere has this report in this Eagle News America episode.

There’s no need anymore for social distancing, and those fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear masks in California.

“Today is the day to celebrate. Today is the day to reconnect,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

He also said that people still have to be mindful because of the new COVID-19 variants, and encouraged more people to be vaccinated.

(Eagle News Service)