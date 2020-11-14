Cagayan and Isabela placed under state of calamity due to severe flooding; rescue ops ongoing

(Eagle News) – The provinces of Cagayan and Isabela have been placed under a state of calamity as of Saturday, Nov. 14, after very deep floods that had submerged houses and vehicles continue to be experienced in many areas after the onslaught of typhoon Ulysses (Vamco).

Malacanang said it mobilized all government resources to reach out to those affected the landslides and floods in Luzon, including Cagayan and Isabela.

President Rodrigo Duterte also formed a Task Force on Saturday, Nov. 14, to ensure that immediate help is extended to those hit by floods and landslides caused by typhoon Ulysses.

In Cagayan Valley, among the Luzon regions to be the hardest hit by typhoon Ulysses, rescue operations continue.

Cagayan declared a state of calamity on Saturday, Nov. 14 after a special session by the provincial board at 11 a.m.

In its Resolution No. 2020-10-768, the whole province of Cagayan was placed under a state of calamity due to widespread flooding, landslides, and erosion of riverbanks that have affected at least 22 towns and its capital city Tuguegarao.

The Provincial Council declared the state of calamity upon the recommendation of Gov. Manuel Mamba, chair of the Cagayan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC).

As of 12 noon, Saturday, Nov. 14, the number of affected barangays has reached 288, and total affected towns reached 26. The total families affected were 43,838, equivalent to 174,940 individuals.

Most of the affected barangays are still flooded, including 12 barangays in the capital city of Tuguegarao.

Likewise, Isabela province was also placed under a state of calamity on Friday after massive floods that severely hit the capital city of Ilagan, as well as 10 towns of the province’ first district.

Isabela Gov. Rodolfo Albano said that he led an aerial surveillance of the province and saw the widespread damage caused by Typhoon Ulysses.

More than 50 barangays of Ilagan City are still flooded, and 17 of these could not be reached by vehicles because of the very deep floods.

Ilagan City mayor Josemarie Diaz said that the state of calamity in the city was declared on Friday, Nov. 13.

About 30,000 families were affected by the floods in Isabela.

The flooding in Cagayan and Isabela was further compounded with the release of water from Magat dam in the past days as water level reached its limit due to intense rains dumped by Typhoon Ulysses.

The Philippine National Police said that the death toll in Cagayan Valley region reached 14. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported a higher death toll in the region at 16, as the region recorded the highest number of fatalities so far in the country due to typhoon Ulysses.

(With a report from Erwin Temperante in Isabela, Eagle News Service)