CA panel recommends confirmation of Pascual as DTI chief

(Eagle News) — A Commission on Appointments panel on Wednesday, Feb. 1, recommended the confirmation of the appointment of Alfredo Pascual as Trade and Industry Secretary.

Pangasinan 5th District Rep. Ramon Guico Jr. made the motion for the recommendation to the CA plenary.

In December, the CA panel deferred hearing Pascual’s appointment due to lack of time.

President Bongbong Marcos reappointed him to the post.

“Kumpiyansa ang Pangulo sa patuloy ng pagganap ni Secretary Pascual ng kanyang tungkulin nang may buong puso para sa bayan (The President is confident that Secretary Pascual can wholeheartedly fulfill his mandate for the country),” the Office of the Press Secretary had said.