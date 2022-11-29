CA confirms ad interim appointments of Cordoba as COA chair, Ople as DMW chief

(Eagle News) — The Commission on Appointments on Tuesday, Nov. 29, confirmed the ad interim appointment of Commission on Audit chair Gamaliel Cordoba.

Also confirmed was the ad interim appointment of Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople.

With his appointment confirmed, Cordoba is expected to sit at the helm of the audit agency until February 2, 2029.

Ople, meanwhile, will sit as DMW chief until the end of President Bongbong Marcos’ term unless she resigns or is replaced.

Prior to his appointment, Cordoba was the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) commissioner.

Ople is a known advocate for Overseas Filipino Workers’ rights.