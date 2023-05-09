Butler, Adebayo dominate Knicks to leave Heat on brink

MIAMI, United States (AFP) — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points as the Miami Heat outmuscled the New York Knicks to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven NBA Eastern Conference playoff series on Monday.

Butler was one of five Miami players to finish in double digits as the Heat edged to a 109-101 victory that leaves the eighth seeds just one win away from a place in the Eastern Conference finals.

It was another ruthlessly clinical performance from Miami, who looked hungrier and sharper throughout at both ends of the court.

Miami hauled down 13 offensive rebounds to New York’s eight and out-hustled New York defensively with 31 defensive rebounds to the Knicks’ 27.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said his team was now reaping dividends from their resilience forged in the regular season, when they were forced to battle through the play-in tournament to reach the playoffs.

“We found the value in the grind of the regular season, the grind and the struggle,” Spoelstra said.

“Without that struggle — where we had to find different solutions to win, with different guys stepping up for these kind of moments — if we didn’t do that in the regular season you have zero chance to be able to do that in the playoffs.

“There’s nothing easy about the regular season, and nothing easy about the postseason. But if you can come to grips with that it can make you collectively stronger.”

The Knicks’ shooting from three-point range was also found lacking, with New York making just 9-of-28 from beyond the arc in contrast to Miami’s 13-of-39.

Butler finished with 27 points, 10 assists and six rebounds while Bam Adebayo produced another towering defensive display with 23 points and 13 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson led New York’s scorers with 32 points, while RJ Barrett added 24 and Julius Randle 20.

The Knicks now must win all three of their remaining games to stay alive in the playoffs, while Miami can book their place in the conference finals with a win in game five in New York on Wednesday.

