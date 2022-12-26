Bus crash in western Canadian province of B.C. claims 4 lives

By: Thomas I. Likness

(Eagle News) — Four people are dead after a bus traveling on an icy highway in the southern interior of British Columbia went out of control and rolled.

All 53 people aboard the bus were taken to hospital.

Thirty-six people suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Health officials say eight people remain in hospital.

The bus had been en route to Vancouver from Kelowna.

Because of the large number of injured people, the casualties had to be sent to four different hospitals in the region.

Extra staff had to be called in to deal with the injured.

