Bureau of Immigration: Hong Kong and Macau students, residents exempted from departure travel ban, too

(Eagle News) — Filipino student visa holders and permanent residents of Hong Kong and Macau are also no longer banned from returning to those places, the Bureau of Immigration said on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

In a statement, BI commissioner Jaime Morente said they are included in the lifting of the departure travel ban to those areas, amid the novel coronavirus threat.

Earlier, the government announced Filipinos who had working visas in Hong Kong and Macau would be allowed to return there.

“However, the ban on Filipinos going to both countries as tourists is still in effect,” Morente said.

The government also banned travel to and from China to prevent the spread of COVID-19.