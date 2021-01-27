Bureau of Customs: Over P10 billion worth of smuggled goods seized in 2020

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs said it seized over P10 billion worth of smuggled goods in 2020.

In a statement, the bureau said the P10.629 billion worth of smuggled goods seized was a result of 997 seizures from January 2020 to December 2020.

The bureau said imported cigarettes and tobacco products topped the list, corresponding to P5.774 billion and about 204 seizure cases.

Next on the list were illegal drugs, at P1.855 billion.

The bureau said various counterfeit goods amounting to P1.056 billion were also confiscated during the year.

These included P32.585 million worth of undeclared foreign currencies, and smuggled personal protective equipment, medical supplies, and cosmetics with an estimated value of P196.580 million.

General merchandise worth P406.377 million, vehicles and automobile accessories valued at P356.532 million, and agricultural products amounting to P284.622 million without necessary permits and clearances were also included in the list of seized items by the bureau in 2020.

Other goods seized include P236 million worth of food, P168.285 million worth of used clothing, P95.174 million worth of electronic products, and P66.433 million worth of wildlife and natural resources, steel products worth P11.820 million, alcoholic beverages worth P2.434 million, jewelry worth P7.280 million, chemicals worth P5 million, and firearms worth 303,000, among others.

The bureau said from January 1 to December 31 last year, it filed 126 cases against unscrupulous importers and customs brokers.

These were composed of 74 criminal cases before the Department of Justice and 52 administrative cases before the Professional Regulation Commission.

In 2020, the accreditation of 575 importers and 148 customs brokers was also revoked for violation of Customs and other related laws, the bureau said.

The bureau said it also completed the inspection of 152 Customs Common Bonded Warehouses and investigation of 255 members.

“These resulted in the closure of 20 customs-bonded warehouses and 40 members of CCBWs for various violations,” the bureau said.