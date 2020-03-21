“Buhay Bahay” of EBC’s “E25 Records” gives a positive take on life under community quarantine

(Eagle News) – How will you deal with life under quarantine or social distancing amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak worldwide?

This song, “Buhay Bahay” (House Life) of E25 Records performed by Filipino rapper “Rapido” describes how this life is as millions of people affected by this virus is changing lifestyles across the world.

In the song, E25 Records artist Rapido gives a positive spin and some advice to those forced to life under home quarantine, and even to people who now have to live a life in a “social distancing” environment.

The song gives this advice to those forced to live inside their homes, or “Team Bahay” as Rapido tells it: just stay positive and don’t panic.

It stresses the importance of being aware of the news and information about the virus, of eating healthy foods, and of following the strict protocols recommended by health experts and currently being implemented in countries worldwide to prevent the spread of the disease.

“Sumunod sa alituntunin dahil ang magsisi laging nasa dulo. Minsan ang kapahamakan wala sa virus kundi sa katigasan ng ulo,” notes a line from the song “Buhay Bahay.”

The song also gives a salute to the country’s frontliners in the fight to stem the spread of the virus. These are the doctors, nurses, policemen and soldiers, as well as other public officials assigned to ensure order and implement strict community quarantine protocols.

“Dapat nga, malugod ka, dahil may mga taong handang ialay kanilang buhay para di ka madapuan ng sakit, wala yang kapalit, upang iyong makamit ligtas na buhay dito sa kalagitnaan ng panahon ng krisis. Hindi dapat iwinawaglit, saludo sa mga frontline ng ating bayan.”

It advises people to be more alert and vigilant and not to spread fake news amid the outbreak.

“Basahin mo mabuti nakita mong balita. Bago mo ikalat dapat manigurado. Kapag hndi ka naging responsable magiging mitsa ng bagong pagtatalo.”

The song also ends with an advice for people to pray to God and to trust in Him always.

“Kapag hndi mo na kontrol, idaan mo sa panalangin. Napakarami mang napapahamak tandaan mong hindi ka dapat na matakot.Bastat sumunod ka sa Kanyang utos sa Dakilang Manggagamot.”

(Eagle News Service)