BuCor warns vs individuals using names of Board of Pardons and Parole officials to extort money from PDL families

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Corrections has warned of unscrupulous individuals using the names Board of Pardons and Parole officials to extort money from families of persons deprived of liberty (PDL).

In a statement, the bureau said under the modus operandi, the individuals would inform the families of PDLs that the PDLs are about to be released from prison and then ask for money to pay for the PDL’s swab test.

The BuCor said the amount extorted ranges from P1,500 to P5,000.

So far, it said three families have been victimized.

The bureau urged the public to report any such incident by calling the 8478-3597 hotline or going to the nearest police station.

“We continuously remind everyone that BuCor will not ask or solicit any amount for any purpose. Please be vigilant in reporting illegal and suspicious activities such as this,” BuCor said.