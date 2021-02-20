BuCor says Raymond Dominguez found dead in Bilibid prison

No sign of foul play, BuCor adds

(Eagle News) — Convicted car theft gang leader Raymond Dominguez was found dead in prison , the Bureau of Corrections said on Friday.

BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag said Dominguez was discovered lifeless at 6:20 a.m. in his cell in the New Bilibid Prison in Muntilupa.

Chaclag said he appeared to have died of “natural causes,” although “we will wait for the medico-legal report.”

The BuCor has confirmed that Dominguez had contracted COVID-19 twice and recovered in both instances.

In 2012, Dominguez was found guilty of carjacking by a Bulacan court.

The judge who meted out the conviction was killed in an ambush in 2015.

Dominguez also faced charges for the death of car dealer Venson Evangelista, whose burnt body was found in Barangay Buliran in Cabanatuan City in 2011.

Evangelista had disappeared after going on a test drive with prospective car buyers.