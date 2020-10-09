BuCor chief Bantag recovers from COVID-19

BuCor spokesperson, 3 others also recover

(Eagle News)–Bureau of Corrections Director-General Gerald Bantag has recovered from COVID-19.

In a statement, BuCor said its spokesperson, Gabriel Chaclag and three more officers also officially recovered from the disease after their swab tests turned out negative, according to BuCor chief Directorate for Health Services Dr. Henry Fabro.

Over the past few weeks, the five had been advised to go in quarantine after they exhibited mild to moderate symptoms.

So far, there are 23 active cases in BuCor, of which eight were personnel and 15 were persons deprived of liberty.

Quoting Bantag, the BuCor said it continues to collaborate with government agencies, non-government organizations, and other stakeholders to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are even extending assistance in accommodating COVID-19-positive detainees from the Bureau of Immigration detention center,” he said.

“Indeed we heal as one. We can prevail over this pandemic if we are united in our efforts with a clear strategy,” he added.