BuCor: 18 more inmates, 1 BuCor employee tested positive for COVID-19 in women’s correctional

(Eagle News)– Eighteen more inmates and one Bureau of Corrections employee have tested positive in the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong.

The BuCor said this was the result of the contact tracing done by authorities after a first inmate was admitted in a government hospital and tested positive for SARS CoV 2, which causes COVID-19.

Corrections Superintendent Virginia Mangawit told the BuCor those who tested positive have mild symptoms, while some were asymptomatic.

“They are now being monitored and given vitamins, medicines and food supplements to strengthen their immune system,” the BuCor said.

According to the BuCor, “further testing on all persons who are suspect and probable” in the CIW will be conducted.

It said aside from disinfection procedures and the wearing or personal protective equipment, the CIW also augmented the number of medical personnel, enhanced partnership with government hospitals to receive and admit those who need hospital care, and forged partnerships with “donors, partners, counterparts and stakeholders to help the CIW administration in this fight against the spread of the disease.”

For instance, the BuCor said the CIW is in need of more vitamins for inmates, food supplements that promote the immune system, beds and big tents.

On Saturday, the BuCor reported the 72-year-old inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 was admitted to the Sta. Ana Hospital.