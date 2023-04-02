Bucks’ Thanasis Antetokounmpo suspended for headbutt

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been suspended one game for headbutting Boston forward Blake Griffin during the Bucks’ blowout loss to the Celtics, the NBA said Saturday.

Antetokounmpo, brother and teammate of the Bucks’ two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, was assessed a flagrant foul and tossed from Thursday’s game after the incident, which occurred with 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter of Boston’s 140-99 win in the battle between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo had been fouled hard by Griffin on a layup attempt, Griffin receiving a flagrant foul.

The Bucks player responded by aiming a quick headbutt at Griffin’s temple during a stoppage in play.

Multiple players then got involved in a scuffle under the basket.

“It’s that time of year,” Boston’s Jaylen Brown said after the game. “We’re all getting ready for the playoffs, it’s backs against the wall and survival of the fittest.”

Antetokounmpo will serve his suspension on Sunday, when the East-leading Bucks host the Philadelphia 76ers.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo has appeared in 33 games this season and is averaging 0.8 points and 0.9 rebounds in 4.2 minutes per game.

