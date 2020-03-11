Europe, International

Britain pledges £30 bn package to combat coronavirus

A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament’s Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak giving his 2020 Spring budget statement in the House of Commons in London on March 11, 2020. – Britain unveils its first post-Brexit budget on Wednesday, with a focus on emergency government funding measures to combat economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by STRINGER / various sources / AFP) 

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Britain unveiled Wednesday a package of stimulus measures worth £30 billion ($39 billion, 34.4 billion euros) to fight the growing threat from the coronavirus epidemic to the economy.

“I am announcing today in total a £30-billion fiscal stimulus to support British people, British jobs and British businesses through this moment. And of course, if further action is needed if the situation evolves… I will not hesitate to act,” finance minister Rishi Sunak said in the country’s first post-Brexit budget.

He told parliament it was a “comprehensive” response to the virus fallout.

