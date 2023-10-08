BREAKING: US aid amounts to ‘aggression’ against Palestinians: Hamas

TOPSHOT – Palestinian militants move towards the border fence with Israel from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. Barrages of rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip at dawn as militants from the blockaded Palestinian enclave infiltrated Israel, with at least one person killed, the army and medics said. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories, Oct 8, 2023 (AFP) – Palestinian militant group Hamas said Sunday that the United States’ plan to provide increased military aid to Israel amounts to “aggression” against Palestinians, after Washington ordered navy ships and warplanes closer to Israel.

“The announcement of the US that it will provide an aircraft carrier to support the occupation (Israel) is actual participation in the aggression against our people,” Hamas, which on Saturday launched the deadliest attack ever against Israel, said in a statement.