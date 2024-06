MOSCOW, June 23, 2024 (AFP) – The interior ministry in Russia’s North Caucasus region of Dagestan said attackers shot at a police car, wounding one officer, as deadly shootouts with police continued in two cities in the region.

The Dagestan interior ministry’s spokeswoman said that on the central square of the village of Sergokal, 65 kilometres from the region’s main city of Makhachkala, “unknown (attackers) fired on a police car. One is wounded,” RIA Novosti news agency reported.