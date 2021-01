RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AFP) — Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll passed 200,000 Thursday amid a surging second wave, with a record number of new cases and the second-highest number of daily deaths since the pandemic began.

Highlighting the long road still ahead to bring the pandemic under control, the South American country recorded 87,843 cases and 1,524 deaths in 24 hours, bringing its total death toll to 200,498 — the second-highest in the world, after the United States.

