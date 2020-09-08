Metro

Branch 133 of Makati RTC physically closed until Sept. 11

(Eagle News)–Branch 133 of the Makati Regional Trial closed is physically closed until Sept. 11.

A memorandum from Executive Judge Ethel Mercado Gutay said the temporary closure, which started on Sept. 7, was after a staff member of the branch tested positive for COVID-19.

She said this was for purposes of contact tracing and disinfection.

“During the affected days, transactions with the branch may be done through their official hotline numbers and judiciary/email accounts to ensure that urgent matters are acted upon and attended to,” she said.

The branch shall resume operations on Sept. 14.

