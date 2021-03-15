Bolsonaro changes health official again, as Brazil’s Covid cases surge

BRASILIA, Brazil (AFP) — Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro announced Monday that he will appoint cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga as health minister, the fourth to hold the post during the pandemic, as the country’s health system staggers amid surging Covid-19 cases.

“It was decided now in the afternoon to appoint physician Marcelo Queiroga to the Ministry of Health,” Bolsonaro said in a brief meeting with his supporters at the Alvorada presidential palace. The transition process “should take one or two weeks,” he added.

