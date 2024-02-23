Bloodstained clothes in bin trigger search for missing Australian TV host

The chance discovery of bloodied clothes in a suburban rubbish bin has sparked a high-profile police search in Australia, after the suspicious disappearance of a TV presenter and his boyfriend.

Police launched an investigation earlier this week after a member of the public stumbled across possessions belonging to the couple in a large bin on Sydney’s southern outskirts.

The grisly find, which included a pile of blood-stained clothes, led detectives to the home of former red carpet host and entertainment journalist Jesse Baird, 26.

After searching Baird’s inner-city flat, detectives said they held “grave concerns” for both him and his boyfriend, Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies, 29.

In a further twist widely reported by local media, a serving police constable who once dated Baird was taken into custody Friday morning.

“Investigations into the matter are ongoing,” state police said in a statement Friday morning.

“Detectives are looking at a line of inquiry that a third person may be able to assist with the investigation.”

© Agence France-Presse