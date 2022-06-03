Blaze rages through Moscow office building

A fire raged Friday through an office building in western Moscow, said the emergencies ministry, adding that over 120 people had been evacuated.

“According to preliminary information, more than 120 people had been rescued from the burning building,” the emergencies ministry said in a statement on messaging app Telegram, adding the search for more people was continuing.

The blaze covered an area of 1,000 square metres (10,764 square feet), the ministry said, adding that 180 people and 41 pieces of equipment were battling the fire.

