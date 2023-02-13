Bike lanes on Ayala Avenue to become shared lanes starting Wednesday, February 15

(Eagle News) — The bike lanes on Ayala Avenue will become shared lines starting Wednesday, February 15, the Makati City government said.

The local government said this was to accommodate “both bikers along with the increasing number of commuters riding PUVs and help improve traffic flow in the city.”

In a separate statement on Sunday, the Makati government said that while it acknowledged concerns on the shared lanes, it would push through with the plan.

It sought for public support and understanding.

“..We look forward to nurturing the good relationship we have built with the biking community as we come up with more bike-friendly initiatives in the city,” it said.