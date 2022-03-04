Biden urges Russia to stop military activities at Ukraine nuclear site

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 03: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event for the signing of H.R. 4445, the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021 into law in the East Room of the White House on March 03, 2022 in Washington, DC. The act, which was approved by both the Senate and the House last month, will go into effect immediately following the signing. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

 

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — US President Joe Biden on Thursday urged Russia to stop its military activities at a Ukrainian nuclear power plant and to allow in emergency services.

Biden joined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “in urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site,” a White House readout of a call between the two leaders said.

Russian troops attacked the Ukrainian nuclear plant — Europe’s largest — early Friday local time, with images on a live feed showing blasts lighting up the night sky and sending up plumes of smoke.

A senior US official said the latest information “shows no indications of elevated levels of radiation, and we’re monitoring closely.”

An image grab from footage obtained from a livestream from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Authority on March 4, 2022 shows multiple blasts at key a Ukrainian nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia from Russian shelling. (Photo by ZAPORIZHZHIA NUCLEAR AUTHORITY / AFP) 

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tweeted that she had spoken with her Ukrainian counterpart and said that the site’s reactors are protected by “robust containment structures” and “are being safely shut down.”

“Russian military operations near the plant are reckless and must cease,” she said, adding that her department had activated its Nuclear Incident Response Team.

Russia’s attack on the plant drew swift international outcry, with the UN’s atomic watchdog warning of “severe danger” if the reactors were hit and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of endangering all of Europe.


