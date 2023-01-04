Biden to receive Japan’s PM Kishida on Jan. 13: White House

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on January 3, 2023 shows Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (L) at a press conference during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok on November 19, 2022 and US President Joe Biden (R) at the US-Africa Business Forum during the US-Africa Leaders Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC on December 14, 2022. – US President Joe Biden will host Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on January 13, the White House said in a statement Tuesday.
“President Biden looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan to the White House on Friday, January 13th to further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and our people,” the statement said, adding that the leaders will also discuss security issues around North Korea, Ukraine and China. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA and Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

WASHINGTONUnited States (AFP) – US President Joe Biden will host Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on January 13, the White House announced Tuesday.

“President Biden looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan to the White House on Friday, January 13th to further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and our people,” the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders will talk about ways to address climate change as well as discuss security issues around North Korea, China and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the statement added.

Biden will renew his support for Japan’s presidency of the G7 and its mandate as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, the White House said.

Kishida warned last summer at a summit with Biden in Japan that China’s ambition to take back the island of Taiwan could flare into a new conflict. “Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow,” the Japanese leader said.

Last month, Japan’s government approved a major defense policy overhaul, including a significant spending hike, as it warned China poses the “greatest strategic challenge ever” to its security.

In its largest defense shake-up in decades, Japan vowed to increase security spending to two percent of GDP by 2027, reshape its military command, and acquire new missiles that can strike far-flung enemy launch sites.

