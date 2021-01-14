Biden to propose $1.9 tn US economic rescue plan: senior officials

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — President-elect Joe Biden will on Thursday present a $1.9 trillion package to revitalize the US economy as it faces an onslaught of coronavirus cases, senior officials in his transition team said.

The massive spending plan will raise stimulus checks provided under an earlier measure passed last month to $2,000, and also call for increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The incoming president also plans to present a separate “recovery” package soon directed at spurring hiring in the world’s largest economy, the officials said, after the Covid-19 caused tens of millions of job losses and sharp downturn in 2020.

