International, North America

Biden to end Covid vaccine priority group restrictions by May 1: US official

Posted by Edrian Acla on
(FILES) In this file photo US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One upon prior to departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, February 16, 2021, as he travels to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for a town hall. – A homeless man spent five hours last month freely roaming the military base where the US president’s plane is kept, after easily passing through several layers of security, the Air Force admitted on March 11, 2021. The Air Force inspector general said in a report on the February 4 incident that the unauthorized intruder at Joint Base Andrews made his way onto a C-40 transport plane on the tarmac, but did not get close to Air Force One or the secretary of defense’s dedicated Boeing 747s. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — President Joe Biden will order authorities across the entire United States to lift priority restrictions on people wanting to get Covid-19 vaccinations by the start of May, an official said Thursday.

“He will direct states that no later than May 1, all Americans need to be eligible to receive the vaccine,” said a senior administration official, who asked not to be identified.

Biden will discuss his plans in a primetime television speech later Thursday.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

The official noted that this doesn’t mean all adults will actually get their shots by that date.

However, current measures put in place to prioritize people by age, professions or underlying health conditions will be eliminated, opening the door for the entire US adult population to be vaccinated, just as supplies peak.

“By the end of May we expect to have enough vaccine supply available for all adults in this country,” the official said.

The order will mark a rare moment of presidential authority extended to every corner of the country, as state governments have thus far led the way in setting the vaccination parameters.

The official said Biden would be acting under his authority through the Department of Health and Human Services.

© Agence France-Presse

Related Posts