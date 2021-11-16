International, North America

Biden tells Xi of ‘concerns’ over human rights, Xinjiang: W.House

U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Roosevelt Room of the White House November 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden met with his Chinese counterpart to discuss bilateral issues. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — President Joe Biden told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday that he has “concerns” over human rights abuses and also warned against “unliteral” moves to change the status of Taiwan, the White House said.

“President Biden raised concerns about the PRC’s (Chinese communist party) practices in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, as well as human rights more broadly,” the White House said in a readout after the virtual Biden-Xi summit.

“On Taiwan, President Biden underscored that the United States… strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

