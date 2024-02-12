Biden slams Trump’s ‘appalling and dangerous’ NATO comments



WASHINGTON, Feb 11, 2024 (AFP) – US President Joe Biden slammed as “appalling and dangerous” comments by Donald Trump downplaying his commitment to NATO, warning Sunday that the former president intends to give Russian leader Vladimir Putin “a greenlight for more war and violence.”

Biden spoke after Trump said in a speech Saturday that he would “encourage” Russia to attack members of NATO who had not met their financial obligations, his most extreme broadside against the military alliance he has long expressed skepticism about.

Those comments, at a campaign rally in South Carolina, prompted stark warnings at home and abroad that he was putting the military alliance in peril, renewing doubts over the US commitment to the mutual defense treaty if the former president and current Republican frontrunner wins in November.

“Donald Trump’s admission that he intends to give Putin a greenlight for more war and violence, to continue his brutal assault against a free Ukraine, and to expand his aggression to the people of Poland and the Baltic States are appalling and dangerous,” Biden said in a statement.

Trump had described what he said was a conversation with a fellow head of state at an unspecified NATO meeting.

“One of the presidents of a big country stood up and said, ‘Well, sir, if we don’t pay, and we’re attacked by Russia, will you protect us?’ I said, ‘You didn’t pay, you’re delinquent?'”

“No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want.”

Trump has regularly criticized allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization for not meeting a goal of spending at least two percent of GDP on defense.

“You got to pay. You got to pay your bills,” Trump, who is almost certain to be the Republican nominee for this year’s presidential election, said Saturday.

Trump’s remark comes after Senate Republicans on Wednesday rejected a bipartisan bill that would have included sorely needed funding for Ukraine, plus aid for ally Israel, along with reforms to address the US-Mexico border crisis.

A foreign aid package that decouples the aid from the border issue entirely passed a key procedural vote in the US Senate on Sunday, though Republicans may yet block it from becoming law.

The $95 billion package includes funding for Israel and Taiwan, but the majority would go toward helping Ukraine rearm as it enters a third year of war since Putin ordered a full-scale invasion.

The White House had previously said Saturday that “encouraging invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes is appalling and unhinged.”

– ‘Undermines’ security –

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Sunday that “any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines all of our security, including that of the US.”

European Council President Charles Michel also denounced the comments as “reckless,” saying they can “serve only Putin’s interest.”

Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who has endorsed Trump for his party’s nomination, defended the ex-president on Sunday as “telling a story” about something that happened in the past.

“He doesn’t talk like a traditional politician,” the Florida senator told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“By the way, Donald Trump was president and he didn’t pull us out of NATO. In fact, American troops were stationed throughout NATO” during his term, Rubio said.

Stoltenberg, for his part, said he expects that “regardless of who wins the presidential election the US will remain a strong and committed NATO ally.”

At the South Carolina rally, Trump also needled Nikki Haley, his former UN ambassador, who is challenging him for the Republican nomination but badly trailing in the race.

Haley, when asked Sunday about Trump’s NATO remarks, alleged her former boss was taking Putin’s side.

“What bothers me about this is, don’t take the side of a thug who kills his opponents. Don’t take the side of someone who has gone in and invaded a country and half a million people have died or been wounded,” Haley told CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

She also defended her husband Michael Haley, who is on a military deployment in Africa, after Trump mocked his absence from the campaign trail.

“We can’t have someone that sits and mocks our men and women trying to protect America. It’s a pattern of chaos,” said the former South Carolina governor.