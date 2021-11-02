Europe, International

Biden, Indonesia’s Widodo tell Myanmar junta to release prisoners

President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (L) speaks with US President Joe Biden (R) during a bilateral meeting at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1, 2021. – COP26, running from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow will be the biggest climate conference since the 2015 Paris summit and is seen as crucial in setting worldwide emission targets to slow global warming, as well as firming up other key commitments (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

GLASGOW, United Kingdom (AFP) — US President Joseph Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on Monday on the Myanmar military junta to release political prisoners, the White House said.

Meeting on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Biden and Widodo also highlighted “freedom of the seas” in the Indo-Pacific region, the White House said, using language that typically refers to criticism of China’s increasingly muscular presence.

According to the White House, they “expressed concern about the coup in Burma and agreed the Burmese military must cease violence, release all political prisoners, and provide for a swift return to democracy”.

Biden “expressed support” for ASEAN’s position on Myanmar, which last month boycotted a summit of the southeast Asian regional grouping after its chief was banned from the virtual event.

Indonesia is next in line as president of the G20 group and Biden “expressed support for its leadership in the Indo-Pacific as the world’s third-largest democracy and a strong proponent of the international rules-based order”, the White House said.dodo

